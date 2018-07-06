New £12m South Shore hotel named

The name of the new £12million hotel at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been revealed.

The hotel, on the site of the former Star pub at the southern end of the amusement park, will be called Boulevard Hotel.

It will boast 120 rooms, including 16 suites and family rooms with a mixture of coastal and park facing rooms.

The hotel will also feature dining and conferencing facilities, including the Beachside Restaurant, Ocean Bar, Surfside Café and Shoreside Conference Centre.

The new hotel is set to open in spring 2019 and the £12million investment will see the creation of 30 new permanent jobs and 40 seasonal vacancies.

Pleasure Beach managing director Amanda Thompson said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the name of our new hotel and its facilities.

“We want to build on the success of The Big Blue Hotel and be able to offer visitors to Blackpool another stylish hotel which exceeds the expectations of both leisure and business visitors.”

Permission was granted in December for the demolition of The Star, after the Pleasure Beach announced their plans last November.

Ground works on the new development began in late May.