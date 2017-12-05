Neil a true inspiration

Have your say

He recently made it through to the finals of a national competition, but gym-goer Neil Scurrah already felt like a winner.

Neil, of Elswick, has lost nearly 20st through completely changing his lifestyle and is now on the way to becoming a personal trainer.

The 37-year-old is literally half the man he used to be – and hopes to help others who are obese.

He trains nine times a week at Ribby Hall gym, in Wrea Green. He plays squash three times, does two 30 minute High Intensity Interval Training workouts and weight training four times a week.

Accountant Neil said: “I’d been seriously overweight pretty much all my life, but around Christmas 2013 I felt it was really affecting my health.

“I lost my dad to cancer in July 2013, I started drinking heavily and eating ridiculous amounts, I suffered badly with depression.

“On Boxing Day, I decided enough was enough.”

Neil went to his GP who recommended a gastric bypass, which he declined. The surgery scales did not go high enough to weigh him.

“I went to a friend’s farm and got on the cow scales – I weighed 36st which was a real shock.”

After stopping drinking for Dry January in 2014, and researching diets, Neil created his own plan – high protein and low carbohydrates, with starch, white flour and processed sugar off-limits.

Dropping 5st in three months, he decided to join the gym to get fitter and healthier – first with low impact cardio and swimming, and gradually weight training.

One year in, he had shed 9.5st and increased his training, upping his carbohydrate intake for energy.

By Boxing Day 2015, he had lost 13st and at the start of 2016 took up squash, which kick-started his weight loss again.

By July 2016, Neil had lost 15st and underwent surgery to remove excess skin on his chest.

While recovering, he spent more time studying nutrition.

He began calorie-counting and his weight loss continued.

A year later, he was down to 19st, standing at 6ft 5ins and 22 per cent body fat.

Now Neil – who reached the shortlist in the member achievement category of the National Fitness Awards – is determined to keep working on his fitness and help others with theirs.