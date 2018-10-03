Neighbours’ shock as paramedics in protective suits called to Fleetwood street

Neighbours spoke of their shock after paramedics wearing full body protective suits were called to a house in Fleetwood today.

One person is understood to have been taken to hospital and Public Health England (PHE) has been made aware of the incident, on Addison Road, but the exact circumstances are unclear.

Paramedics were called at around 9.25am and were seen wearing the white protective suits and face masks.

Within an hour, according to the couple next door to the house from which a casualty is understood to have been taken, all was quiet - and they expressed their shock at the incident.

“We didn’t actually see it going on but heard about it soon after via social media and it was a shock that it was in our street,” said Danielle Baines.

“We went out to go shopping about 10.30am and it was all clear by that time.

”It’s a quiet street and it’s concerning to think someone has been taken to hospital.

“I hope they are okay.”

Danielle and partner Dave Riley said they have lived in the street for two years and the next door neighbour was already living there when they arrived.

“It’s a lovely lady who lives there with her daughter,” added Danielle.

“She is always really friendly when we see her.”

By lunchtime, a dog was seen in the front window of the terraced house, but it was otherwise unoccupied.

A neighbour across the road, who didn’t wish to be named said: “I saw an ambulance up the street but don’t know any more than that. I didn’t think that much of it.”