Neighbours forced to vacate "unsafe homes" after Hambleton house fire

Two families have been forced to leave their homes in Hambleton after the house next door was destroyed by fire.



Six fire crews responded to the blaze at the semi-detached home in Rydal Road at 5am yesterday (November 21), along with the aerial ladder platform and drone team.

An investigation into the fire is unable to take place because the home is deemed "too unsafe" due to structural concerns

Within two hours, the roof had collapsed at the home, but fire crews were able to prevent the flames spreading to the homes next door.

But the fire service has since deemed both the fire-ravaged home and next door properties on either side as "unsafe".

It means the homes are too unsafe to enter, which is preventing fire officers from investigating the cause of the fire.

It also means the families living next door have been forced to vacate their homes immediately.

The RSPCA said it has taken a "large quantity of dogs" into its care

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said all three families have been re-homed in alternative accommodation.

An LFRS spokesman said: "The incident has now closed from our side.

"I believe that the houses either side were found alternative accommodation.

"In terms of cause of fire, an investigation is not able to take place as the property is deemed unsafe to enter by a structural engineer.

"The properties adjacent are being looked after and people found alternative accommodation."

Three people and more than a dozen dogs were rescued from the burning home before dawn yesterday (November 21).

The family, who are renowned breeders of dachshunds, suffered from smoke inhalation and received treatment at the scene.

The fire service said the home had housed a "large quantity of dogs", and has stated that no dogs are believed to have died as a result of the fire.

However, neighbours in Rydal Road suggested that two dogs belonging to the family have died.

The RSPCA said it has taken all of the dogs into its care and is launching its own investigation into the dogs' welfare.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: "We were called to a house fire in Hambleton this morning (Thursday, November 21) by the fire brigade to assist with a number of dogs at the location.

"The dogs are in the RSPCA’s care subject to an on-going inquiry and are not available for rehoming.

"We cannot say any more at this time."