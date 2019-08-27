Neighbours fear travellers plan for Blackpool site could affect their privacy

A travellers site looks set to be allowed to remain on land formerly occupied by a farm on Marton Moss despite objections from nearby residents.

Blackpool Council's planning committee is being asked to approve a retrospective application for land at Whalley Farm, Whalley Lane, to be used for up to five caravans.

Town hall planners will consider the application

The site is visible to people living on Southbank Avenue in Marton and a number of residents submitted objections to the proposals.

They said land behind their gardens was "now a dumping ground for fly tippers, piles of rubbish and sofas" due to railings and fences being removed on the land.

Other concerns include loss of trees and the impact of the caravans on privacy, with one objector stating "floodlights from the site at night beam through the window causing much disturbance."

In a report to councillors, planning officers say the development would help meet the council's obligation to provide sites for travellers and travelling showpeople.

The report adds the site is close to an existing travellers site at the end of Whalley Lane used by 11 gypsy households.

In response to neighbour objections, planners say there is sufficient distance between houses on Southbank Avenue and the caravans to protect privacy, and the intention is to keep the majority of trees as well as plant more.

The report says the application "would have some impact on the amenities of the occupiers of residential property to the rear", but tree planting would reduce this.

Use of the site would be restricted to three families "limiting the level of activity".

A handful of other travellers site have also been recently approved on Marton Moss including on School Road.

The latest application, which also includes two single storey amenity buildings and parking areas, is due to be considered by Blackpool's planning committee on Tuesday.

The recommendation is to agree in principle and delegate final approval to the head of development control.