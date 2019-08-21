Nearly 30 brides on sponsored walk with a difference in Blackpool

Shoppers and holidaymakers in Blackpool thought they were seeing things when they saw not one bride - but 28!

The group of ladies, dressed in immaculate white gowns and head-dresses, were taking part in a fund-raising walk with a difference on Sunday,

The brides on a sponsored walk pictured as they start their walk from The Wedding Chapel, Blackpool

collecting funds through Blackpool town centre and along the promenade.

It was all the idea of Poulton-based businesswoman, Sonje Jones, who wanted to raise as much money as possible for Trinity Hospice.

The 53 year old, who owns Sonje Jones Design Team, hopes the event can raise as much as £1,000, once all the fundshave rolled in.

She said: “I have done a few fundraisers for Trinity Hospice.

“The staff there do such a fantastic job but it takes a lot of money to keep it going.

“In my business I provide flowers and wedding furnishings, so this bridal theme seemed a good idea.

“I got together a group of friends and they either wore their old wedding gowns or bought them from Trinity’s shop.”

The girls got a boost when they were joined singer Maureen Nolan and were also given a free lunch by the Slug and Lettuce pub, before continuing onto Cleveleys.

To support the campaign visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sonje-jones2