Nature tourism gets £71k funds boost

A huge cash boost will send visitors on a voyage of discovery to the Fylde coast.

The Coastal Communities Fund has awarded £71,000 to The Lancashire Wildlife Trust to fund a new project to encourage regeneration and nature tourism on the Fylde Coast, from Fleetwood to Lytham.

Project manager and senior marine conservation officer, Emily Baxter said: “There is a great diversity of wildlife along the coast and we want to inspire people to enjoy and protect it.

“We want to work with local businesses along the Fylde Coast, and we are particularly keen to engage with holiday parks. We will also support community groups to take an active role in championing their coast and provide volunteering opportunities and placements with training such as helping with surveys, wildlife watching, and events.”

Trail leaflets will be produced for adults to use for self-guided exploration or organised guided walks, and for families and school groups. It is hoped that a mobile interactive display will also be used in community centres to inspire people about the Fylde Coast.