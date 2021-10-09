The pair will both take to the dancefloor on Saturday night to perform film-themed routines for Movie Week.

Blackburn TV presenter Odudu, 33, who topped the leaderboard with 65 points after the first two live shows scores were combined, will perform an American smooth to Whitney Houston’s I Have Nothing from The Bodyguard with her dance partner Kai Widdrington.

Asked who she would want to play her in a movie about her life, Odudu said: “Judi Love, it’s got to be Judi! She’s loud, she’s got great energy, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

AJ Odudu and John Whaite

“I just think that’s what life is all about. Life is too short not to just smile!”

For her dream movie role, she said she would like to play Shrek or Olaf from Frozen, adding: “My nieces love them!”

Love will perform a Charleston to When You’re Good To Mama by Queen Latifah and Taye Diggs from Chicago with her dance partner Graziano Di Prima.

Chorley-born John Whaite meanwhile has revealed he is getting a tattoo after an emotional dance last Saturday.

Following the dance, Whaite joked that he was so touched by the song he intended to get a tattoo marking the occasion.

Appearing on BBC Two spin-off It Takes Two, he committed to the inking.

He said: “I had the best night and even though we had a little gag, I am going to get one of those little planets tattooed because that night I felt like I had been born.”

He added to host Janette Manrara: “All my life I’ve had that voice saying, ‘Don’t be too flamboyant, don’t be too camp’.

“And then we went and we were camp and flamboyant and people loved it so I have to get a tattoo. It’s going to appear. It’s going to be there.”

The male-male pairing are following in the footsteps of Nicola Adams and Katya Jones, who were the first same-sex couple to appear on the show last year.