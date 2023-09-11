Lytham heroes help catch alleged Promenade flasher near kids play area

Police said a 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and is currently in custody.

Police were called out at 5.53pm on September 10 following a report of indecent exposure after a man had allegedly been seen exposing himself along an area of the Promenade in front of the Dalmeny Hotel where children were playing and swimming in the warm weather.

After the man was confronted, he allegedly fled down the Promenade towards The Grand Hotel and was pursued by a group of people keen to prevent him from escaping. One of the pursuers, who was asked to help chase the man down by a couple who allegedly saw him expose himself, said that the man in question attempted to evade capture by hiding in a large industrial bin.