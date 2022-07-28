An interview with Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries on Sky News has been interrupted by an off-air altercation involving the cameraman who was filming her.

The incident happened as Sky host Kay Burley questioned the MP live on air this morning (Thursday 28 July).

So, what exactly happened, and who is Nadine Dorries ?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What happened during the Sky News interview?

Nadine Dorries was live on Sky News talking to presenter Kay Burley about the Commonwealth Games, which begin today in Birmingham, when she became distracted by something off-air.

Viewers were initially confused as Dorries suddenly said she would have to stop the interview.

She said: "I’m sorry Kay, the Government... I’m afraid we’re going to have to go now.”

Kay asked why and Dorries responded with “the cameraman’s in a bit of trouble".

A man could then be heard shouting off camera: "Touch me then? You can’t because they’ll have you arrested for assault."

Attempting to diffuse the situation, Dorries said: "He’s not touching you.”

The unknown man responded: "He can’t touch me madam, what do you mean he ain’t touching me?

"He can’t, I’ll have him arrested in five seconds flat."

The interview broadcast continued as Dorries turned away from the camera to ask for security to get involved.

Dorries then turned back to the cameras and told viewers: "The cameraman did not touch him.”

The unidentified man could still be heard shouting about being touched and calling the police in the background, and Dorries asked the cameraman if he was okay.

His response was not heard.

Dorries then whispered to someone she was with to ask if she should move away from the camera and Burley terminated the interview.

What did Dorries say about the incident?

Nadine Dorries later took to her official Twitter account to address the incident.

She said: “Eventful start to the media round today but so glad to be here in Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games and to see the amazing impact the government’s £600 million investment has had on the city and region.

“Fantastic atmosphere — can’t wait for the opening ceremony tonight!”

Who is Nadine Dorries?

Nadine Dorries, whose full name is Nadine Vanessa Dorries, is the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

She has been in the role since 2021.

Dorries was previously appointed Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care in May 2020, having been promoted from Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the department, appointed in July 2019.

She’s also a member of the Conservative Party and she has been Member of Parliament for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005.

Does Nadine Dorries have a husband?

Nadine Dorries was previously married to mining engineer Paul Dorries.

The pair married in 1984, but separated and divorced in 2007.

Does Nadine Dorries have children?

Yes, Nadine Dorries has children.

She has three daughters with his ex-husband, Jennifer Dorries, Cassie Dorries and Phillipa Dorries.

Little is known about them as they have mainly kept out of the public eye. They are thought to be aged in their forties or thirties, but their exact ages are unknown.

How old is Nadine Dorries?

Nadine Dorries is 65 years old.