Mustard Seed Group pays tribute to a kind Fleetwood volunteer

Tributes have been paid to a kind-hearted volunteer who died aged only 47 just before Christmas.

For the last few years, Jason Smith could often be found helping out a church-based hot food service run by the Mustard Seed Group.

Most weeks, and every Christmas, he would be there helping provide a festive meal at St Peter’s Church in Fleetwood to the town’s lonely and homeless.

Jason, originally from Accrington but a long-term Fleetwood resident, died suddenly at home on November 23.

His death came as huge a huge shock to those who knew him, including fellow volunteers at Mustard Seed.

Clergy at St Peter’s Church, including vicar, Father John Hall, even took the unprecedented step of helping to carry his coffin at the funeral service.

Hilary Craig, who manages the service, said: “He was a mainstay of our Mustard Seed Charity and the lives of our volunteers and customers are diminished without his presence in them, both in the church, our shop and the town.”

Jason’s widow, Lesley Smith, said: “Father John asked if he they could carry out the coffin after the service.

“They were so lovely and it shows how much he was thought of.

“I have had more than 40 cards, so many I don’t know where to put them.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kindness.”