Musician Darrel did not give up day job

Council officer by day, ace musician by night and at weekends.

As St Annes Town Council’s enterprise and promotions officer, Darrel Treece-Birch has become a familiar face to Fylde folk – but few are likely to realise just how prolific he is on the music scene.

He plays keyboards in the rock bands Ten and Nth Ascension, as well as having a successful solo career and being a sought-after session musician.

Over the past six years, Darrel has released three solo albums, with sales in 37 different countries, along with featuring on six by the Ten and two with Nth Ascension.

His work has attracted critical acclaim and he has joined his band-mates in touring abroad, attracting eager audiences in locations as exotic as Japan and the Far East

But the 50-year-old, who grew up in Fleetwood and now lives in Cleveleys, is quite happy with the way his day job and family life blend with his musical pursuits and has no frustrations that the latter has never led to a greater taste of the ‘big time’.

“I have had 7,000 full album plays in the last few months and it brought in £70. Therefore, to survive, I must work a ‘day-job’.”

Darrel has been into music from a very early age and in the mid 1980s was part of local band Purple On The Storm.

“Over the following 20 years I was more than content to continue writing, performing and making home recordings as I became a husband and father.

”But they say if you stay the course, sometimes dreams become reality and everything shifted a gear when I was asked to join Ten in 2010.

“Europe and the Far East is where Ten hold the majority of their fanbase.

“But the music will never interfere with my day job, which I love. Along with the tiny team at the Town Council, I am totally committed to delivering what we can for the town.”