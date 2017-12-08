Music fans urged to 'do their bit' to help homeless

Music fans who enjoy watching live bands at a popular Blackpool pub are being given a chance to do their bit to help those in need.

In a unique project, the Waterloo Music Bar is joining forces with Blackpool charity Streetlife to help provide some extra food for young people who are either homeless or struggling.

Starting tonight, people who attend gigs at the Waterloo, many of which are free, are asked to bring along a tin of food, be it soup, beans, tinned meat or something else.

Although not compulsory, those who get into the spirit of the scheme will be helping to ensure those most in need get vital food provisions, via Streetlife.

The campaign will run at the venue, on the corner of Waterloo Road and St Annes Road, until the end of January.

Steve Guest, of The Waterloo, said: “We realise the festive period can be a difficult time for families financially, and for the homeless.

“We are asking that, specifically for our free entry shows, those attending would be kind enough to bring along with them non-perishable food items, such as tins or packets with long use by dates.

“Streetlife will oversee the distribution of the collection once we hand it over.”

Ian Fletcher, manager of the The Waterloo, said: “It a great chance to help those who are less fortunate.”

Streetlife’s chief executive Jane Hugo said: “This is a fantastic idea and we’re so grateful to The Waterloo for suggesting it and helping to set it up.

“As well as the food donations being so welcome, it will hopefully also raise awareness of the charity and the young people in need of our services.

“Along with hampers for anyone who is staying with us over Christmas, we prepare regular parcels for the people we support, including, as well as food, practical items to help them set up in a home of their own.

“The aim traditionally has been to give them out monthly but stocks have been down recently so we have had to reduced the distribution rate to every three months.

“So the timing of this wonderful gesture by The Waterloo is especially welcome.

“We have large storage facilities at our base in Buchanan Street so donations are of items are always very welcome.”

The first music event at The Waterloo tonight from 8pm will include The Jam Collective.

Streetlife receives support from The Amy Winehouse Foundation and Children In Need and was presented with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2010.

n More details at www.wearestreetlife.org