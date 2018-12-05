Museum’s successful year with new trust at the helm

Have your say

Ben Whittaker, Fleetwood Museum Manager, reflects on a busy year

It has been an eventful 2018 at Fleetwood Museum. In April, we opened our doors to visitors for the first time under the governance of Fleetwood Museum Trust.

The last eight months have (with a lot of hard work) been a big success.

We have welcomed more than 14,000 visitors to Queen’s Terrace, some from as far afield as Australia and the USA.

And then there has been groups as varied as Mercedes to local Brownies – and Alfie Boe!

A total of 1,400 school children have seen history brought to life here.

Our events have ranged from family craft sessions, talks and walking tours, themed nights, to monthly folk music sessions in the café.

Other highlights include marking the 125th anniversary of the historic fishing vessel Harriet, to commemorating the end of the First World War in a special poppy installation.

We have showcased artworks produced by residents that highlight topical environmental issues, and through our outreach work have visited many local community groups and schools.

So what will 2019 bring?

There will be new displays in the museum, including ‘Collecting Fleetwood’ – showcasing many of the fantastic objects that have been donated to us in the last year (keep them coming in!).

A fresh program of events will include some exciting new activities – keep an eye on our new website for more details.

And we really want to hear from you as this is your museum.

What stories do you want to see here?

How can we work with you to make a positive difference to people’s lives in Fleetwood?

You can email me on ben.whittaker@fleetwoodmuseum.co.uk

See you in April 2019.

n Website: https://fleetwoodmuseum.co.uk/