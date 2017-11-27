Murder probe after death of woman in Blackpool

A murder investigation has been launched and two men arrested after the death of a 44-year-old Blackpool woman.

Police were called by the ambulance service around 10.15am on Monday, November 27 following reports a woman had been assaulted at a flat on Topping Street.

Emergency services attended and the victim was found with a number of injuries.

Lisa Chadderton, 44, from Blackpool, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Two men were later arrested by police in the Kent area in connection with her death.

A 56-year-old man from Blackpool and a 24-year-old man from Kent have both been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They are currently in custody.

Temp Det Supt Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the victim’s family at this incredibly sad and difficult time..

“They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation and have made two arrests.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else at this time.

“If you have any information that you think could assist us with our investigation, please contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0345 of November 27.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.