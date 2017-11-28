MURDER LATEST: Police release first image of alleged murder victim

This is Lisa Chadderton - the woman who police suspect was murdered in a flat in Blackpool.

Lisa Chadderton, found dead at a flat in Topping Street, Blackpool on November 27

Ms Chadderton, 44, from Blackpool, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 10.15am on Monday.

Emergency services attended and the victim was found with a number of injuries.

A 56-year-old man from Blackpool and a 24-year-old man from Kent were both arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody.

A post mortem examination is due to be held in due course.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in for Ms Chadderton, who it is believed worked at Abingdon Street Market.

Lee-anne Chadderton said: “RIP auntie Lisa, such a shock we didn’t see you much but you always made us laugh.”

Danny Chadderton said: “RIP auntie Lisa absolutely lost for words, didn’t see each other that often but always had a smile on your face.”

Courtney Ellenor-Ann Howarth: “Rest in peace little doll, sending love to your family at this difficult time. It was only a few days ago we were having a right good old chin wag.”

Stuart Dudgeon: “I am in bits. Lovely girl who always had a big smile for me at the market!”