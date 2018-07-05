Mum so proud after Freya’s record walk

A young disabled girl with a serious medical condition took on the longest journey of her life in the sunshine on the Promenade.

Freya Butterfield, five, from Princess Street, Blackpool, strolled from North Pier to Central Pier – the furthest she has ever walked unassisted – in support of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Picture by Julian Brown 30/06/18'''Freya Butterfield (5), who has Myotonic Dystrophy, walks the furthest she has ever walked in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK. Blackpool

The youngster has congenital myotonic dystrophy, a rare condition that causes progressive muscle wasting.

Freya’s mum Joanne McCabe, 32, who is also her carer, said: “It went really well. She walked all of it. She kept sitting down but she did walk all the way.

“A couple of times she had to stop to rest the muscles in her legs but she kept getting back up every time. I was very proud of her.

“When I was first told she had the condition I was devastated, because I had no idea what she would be able to do.

“A lot of children with myotonic dystrophy can walk, but only with supports on their legs or a walking frame. Freya can walk unassisted. It takes her a bit longer than other children, but she does everything she can.”

Freya raised more than £500 for the Congenital Myotnic Dystrophy Fight Fund with her sponsored walk, which she finished with the help of her mum, dad Daniel and one-year-old sister Aurora.

Her grandmother Linda Atkinson, from Fleetwood, has helped raise £75,000 in the hunt for a treatment for her granddaughter’s condition. She said: “She is such a happy and loving child. We feel so blessed to have her and love watching her progress. If she wants anything she will get it. It may take time but she refuses to give up.”