Mum praises quick-thinking son after he tackles Blackpool bangers blaze with fire extinguisher from next door

A quick-thinking teen leapt into action when a fire broke out in the kitchen of his home.

Aspire Academy pupil Jay Kay, 15, used a fire extinguisher from the next door Reads Court Holiday Apartments to put out the blaze, which came from a pan cooking sausages on the hob at around 10.15pm on Tuesday, in Reads Avenue, central Blackpool.

His mum Nadine Rawson, 33, said: “It must have been no longer than five minutes and I heard a big pop. I ran in and by that time the fire alarm was going off and the pan was in flames.”

Nadine shouted for her children, Jay, Dylan, 13, and Cady, eight, to get out before running next-door and asking the owner to call 999.

She said: “Cady and Dylan were next-door, but my neighbour said Jay wasn’t in the house. I ran down the street in a panic looking for him and then somebody went around the back of the house and brought him out, and said he had taken the fire extinguisher and put the fire out himself.

“I’m obviously very proud, even though he shouldn’t have done it. He saved it from getting any worse.”