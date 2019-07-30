Mum 'lucky to be alive' after tumbling down stairs at Blackpool tattoo parlour

The daughter of a woman who fell down a flight of stairs at a tattoo parlour says her mum is lucky to be alive after the freak accident.

Holidaymaker Lorraine Lawson spent six days in intensive care in Blackpool after the incident after fracturing her skull in the horrific incident.

The stairs at the tattoo parlour

The 48-year-old, from Bridge of Weir, in Scotland, had only just checked into her hotel with daughter Hazel, 19, when they decided to visit Jaguar Skin Tattoos, on Dickson Road, on July 19.

She did not see a steep flight of stairs as she opened a gate inside the parlour and tumbled head first down them.

It took emergency services two hours to get her off the basement floor as firefighters were called in to help paramedics due the awkward way she landed.

Hazel told The Gazette: “I was horrific. Doctors said she could have died when she hit her head. We’re just happy she’s recovering.

Lorraine was released from Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday, after six days in intensive care, but has been told it could take months for her to recover fully.

As they entered the tattoo parlour, Hazel said her mum saw the receptionist sitting behind a desk to the left of the waiting room. In front of the desk was a gate.

Hazel added: “We walked to the left. My mum went to open the gate – it wasn’t locked or anything.

“She was looking at the receptionist straight ahead of her.”

But the 48-year-old did not see the stairs to the basement behind the unlocked gate and fell head first down them.

“I ran down to help,” said Hazel. “I didn’t know what to do – I was just in shock.

“There were no warning, no signs up at all.”

Two staff members working in the back room reacted quickly, calling an ambulance and trying to revive Lorraine, who was lying unconscious on the basement floor.

Paramedics and firefighters attended, spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.

Due to the steep steps and the way Lorraine landed, the fire service was called to help carry Lorraine back up to safety. She was on the concrete floor of the basement for two hours, Hazel said.

Doctors at Blackpool Victoria Hospital found Lorraine had fractured her skull and suffered a brain bleed.

She also had a broken rib, and multiple bruises all over her body.

Lorraine’s sister, Angela Campbell, came to Blackpool to visit her in hospital. When she arrived, she said she rang the tattoo parlour but the person who answered refused to speak to her.

Jaguar Skin Tattoo declined to comment when approached by The Gazette about the incident.

Lorraine is now back at home in Scotland recovering.

“She is on very strong pain medication, so she is confused a lot,” said Hazel.

“She is still spitting up blood. The doctors said it will be three or four months before she recovers fully.”