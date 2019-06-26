Muckers Supporters Group aim to raise even more with charity auction following 526-mile bike ride

A Blackpool FC supporters group are hoping to raise more money for charity through a charity auction following a mammoth bike ride earlier this month.

The Muckers Supporters Group raised more than £8,000 after undertaking a 526-mile bike ride from the Eiffel Tower to Blackpool Tower.

Paul Grimshaw, 37; Dave Ragozzino, 37; Dale Gregory, 47; Neil Holden, 45; and Ryan Lowe, 32, completed the ride last weekend for charities Frontline Children, Lancashire Mind, The Next Chapter and Streetlife.

They hope to break the £10,000 barrier next month with a charity auction at the group’s annual five-a-side competition which takes place at July 20 from 10.30am

Paul said: “The Bloomfield Bear is popping down and we are doing the charity auction in the evening. We are hoping to hit over £10k for our charities after that day.”

The items being auctioned off are:

- a team signed Rangers shirt

- a Charlie Adam signed shirt

- a team signed 2019 Blackpool FC shirt

- a Blackpool FC team signed pair of football boots

- a signed football from the homecoming team against Southend

- a Brett Omerod signed pair of football boots, and

- a Frank Sinclair signed pair of football boots.

To contribute, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Tower2Tower-1