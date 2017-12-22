MP wants Commons dementia debate

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has asked the Government to hold a debate on dementia.

Mr Menzies raised the issue in a Business of the House debate in Parliament, calling for a full debate on the implications of dementia on health and social care services.

He said: “Many Members have or have had family members who suffer from this wicked and cruel disease.

“May we have a debate that covers not only the disease itself but the social care system, the health service and all the other aspects of society on which dementia touches? Hopefully, we can then take forward some action.”

With more than 850,000 people living with the condition, the Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia UK report puts the total cost of dementia in the UK at £26.3bn every year.

Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom agreed dementia was an increasing problem, and that a debate could be organised.

She said: “It’s an issue of concern to us all in our constituencies, and often also in our families.”