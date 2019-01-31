MP’s delight at Fylde sea defence work progress

Fylde MP Mark Menzies expressed his delight with progress on renewing the area’s new sea defences as the multi-million pound project celebrated another landmark.

The first pre-cast concrete stepped units have been installed by contactors VBA at Fairhaven Lake, where work is projected to go on until next autumn after starting three months ahead of schedule following impressive progress on the first section.

Fylde Council, which is overseeing the Environment Agency-funded work, revealed last autumn that work on the first phase was three months ahead of schedule, allowing for an earlier start on the Fairhaven section.

Mr Menzies said: “I’m delighted to see the progress being made. This project will help keep thousands of homes and businesses safe for decades to come, and stops having to spend money on emergency repair after emergency repair.

“Combined with the recent Lottery funding award for Fairhaven Lake, we are seeing huge investment on our coastline for all of our benefit.”