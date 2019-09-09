MP reiterates fracking ban call at meeting

Fylde MP Mark Menzies has held a meeting with the Oil and Gas Authority to reiterate his call for an indefinite suspension of hydraulic fracturing on the Fylde coast.

Mr Menzies called for an end to fracking in the area following a 2.9MI tremor last month.

Under the regulations currently in place, hydraulic fracturing must be suspended should the traffic light monitoring system register seismicity of 0.5MNI or more.

Mr Menzies said: “I had a meeting with the Oil and Gas Authority following the increase in seismic activity in Fylde around the Preston New Road hydraulic fracturing site.

“I met to discuss residents’ concerns following the tremor which measured 2.9MI – well above the 0.5MI threshold as set by Government and industry some seven years ago.

“I called on the Government to cease all hydraulic fracturing on the Fylde coast as these new tremors show the area is simply not suitable for this industry.

“I told the OGA I believe fracturing should be suspended here indefinitely and asked them what action they were now taking.

“They have reiterated that they continue to look at the situation very closely and will be evaluating significant data made available through the regulatory framework which we campaigned for."

The OGA has requested detailed data and analysis from hydraulic fracturing company Cuadrilla to assist its full consideration of whether the current hydraulic fracturing plan for the PNR2 site at Little Plumpton remains appropriate to manage the risk of induced seismicity.