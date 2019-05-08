MP joins RSPB push to ‘Let Nature Sing’

Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden has given his support to an RSPB campaign for the creation of a musical track of pure birdsong.

‘Let Nature Sing’ is the first song of its kind to be released as a single into the UK charts. It aims to raise awareness that there are now 40 million fewer birds in the UK than there were 50 years ago.

Gordon said: “It’s really important to take a moment to reflect on how central nature is to all of our lives, and the huge benefit it has for our health and wellbeing. With 40 million fewer birds compared to 50 years ago we are getting closer and closer to a spring without birdsong.

“Marton Mere and Moss are just some of the places we have on our doorstep in Blackpool – it’s important we do all we can to protect these spaces, as well as creating smaller ones, to allow these birds to flourish.”

Martin Harper, the RSPB’s director for conservation said: “The response to Let Nature Sing sends a powerful message that yes, nature is amazing but it is also in trouble. The good news is that it is not too late, we know what needs to be done and together we can take action to restore it for us and for future generations.”

Find out more about the RSPB’s Let Nature Sing campaign at www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/campaigning.