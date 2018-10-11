Mount Taekwondo club runs into a welcome cash boost

Trail runners Charles and Angela Colby didn’t have too far to look when they were searching for a sporting group in Fleetwood which deserved a cash boost.

The running pair, who regularly take part in gruelling trail running events across unforgiving terrain, were delighted to hand over £500 to Fleetwood’s Mount Taekwondo Club on behalf of the Montane Lakeland Ultra Tour which they helped to marshal in the summer.

Although they have taken part in the 100 mile fell race in previous years, this year they took a break and manned a check point on the mountain route in the Lakes. And in return they were able to choose a sporting group, which helps to get kids active, to support.

Charles, 47, said: “We thought about the football clubs but then we spotted Mount Taekwondo Club being voted for in the Asda green token scheme, so we decided to find out more about them.

“We saw that they do other fundraising events, such as car boot sales, they are pro-active - they were perfect.”

The club is run by husband and wife team Colin and Tracey Ainscough who instruct in the martial art, alongside fellow instructor Robert Lee.

They work tirelessly to pass on their skills in a series of weekly training sessions for children and adults at their Dock Street premises.

Colin and Tracey said: “This surprise donation from Charles and Angela has allowed us to replace equipment and buy new equipment that we wouldn’t generally be able to afford. We keep the cost of classes down so that training is affordable to all, but that means we have to save for a long time. The students will really benefit from this, and we honestly can’t thankCharles and Angela enough for their kindness.”

A total of 45 other groups across the North West have also benefited from donations.