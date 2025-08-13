Breaking
Motorists face 20-minute delays on M6 and M55 near Preston amid 'standstill' traffic
Drivers are experiencing delays of around 20 minutes on the M6 and M55 near Preston due to heavy traffic.
Congestion is building on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 and 30.
The M55 eastbound is also affected from junction 2 up to the M6.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Motorists caught up in the delays say that traffic is “not moving” on the M6 southbound.
National Highways said the delays are caused by congestion.
Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.
Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible.