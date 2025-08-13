Drivers are experiencing delays of around 20 minutes on the M6 and M55 near Preston due to heavy traffic.

Congestion is building on the M6 southbound between junctions 33 and 30.

The M55 eastbound is also affected from junction 2 up to the M6.

Motorists caught up in the delays say that traffic is “not moving” on the M6 southbound.

National Highways said the delays are caused by congestion.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 4.15pm and 4.30pm.

Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible.