Motorhome goes up in flames in Blackpool caravan park

Two fire engines from Blackpool and St Annes had to be called last night after a motorhome caught on fire.

By Wes Holmes
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 9:55 am
Updated Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:21 am
The fire happened on Cropper Road last night

Firefighters were called to the motorhome on Cropper Road, where the Blackpool South Caravan and Motorhome Club campsite is located, at 7.49pm. They used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said police were not involved.

