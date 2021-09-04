Motorhome goes up in flames in Blackpool caravan park
Two fire engines from Blackpool and St Annes had to be called last night after a motorhome caught on fire.
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 9:55 am
Updated
Saturday, 4th September 2021, 10:21 am
Firefighters were called to the motorhome on Cropper Road, where the Blackpool South Caravan and Motorhome Club campsite is located, at 7.49pm. They used two hose reels and four breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.
Nobody was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though a Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said police were not involved.
