Blackpool take on League One newcomers Morecambe this afternoon in their final pre-season friendly ahead of their return to the Championship.
Follow our live blog for updates...
Last updated: Saturday, 31 July, 2021, 16:17
- LIVE: Morecambe 1-1 Blackpool
- Seasiders head to Globe Arena for final pre-season friendly of the summer
- Neil Critchley hopeful of having some players back available ahead of league opener
59 - Saved
Luke Garbutt tries his luck with a free-kick from all of 30 yards. He hits it well too, but Kyle Letheren is equal to it and tips it over.
56 - GOAL BLACKPOOL! (1-1)
CJ Hamilton levels for the Seasiders, tapping home from on the goalline. It came after Keshi Anderson was played in by a clever ball from Josh Bowler, the midfielder’s powerful drive rebounding off the underside of the crossbar. A mini scramble ensued, but Hamilton was in the right place at the right time to tap home.
54 - Concern
Demetri Mitchell cries out in anger as he hobbles off the pitch with a knock. Josh Bowler is the man to replace him.
Big concern for the Seasiders.
50 - Corner
Demetri Mitchell looks to beat his man down the right, but Lewis Gibson stands firm to clear his cross for a corner in front of the Pool fans housed behind the goal.
The hosts deal with the resulting delivery comfortably enough.
We’re back underway
Morecambe’s Alfie McAlmont gets the second-half started.
Marvin Ekpiteta has replaced James Husband for the Seasiders, while the hosts have made a few changes.
HALF TIME
That brings an end to a frustrating first-half for the Seasiders.
Pool have controlled the opening 45 minutes, but they’re lacking decisiveness in the final third and are susceptible to the counter at the other end.
Things to work on.
45 - Saved
Jerry Yates combines well with Reece James, whose effort bounces into the turf and bobbles into the grateful hands of Kyle Letheren.
43 - Frustrating
Pool have had lots of promising build-up play, but too often they get into the final third and fail to make that decisive final pass. Morecambe are now happy to sit deep in numbers and keep the Seasiders at arm’s length.
40 - Denied
CJ Hamilton is slipped in-behind down the left-hand side of the box, but he takes too long to decide what he’s doing to do and his shot is blocked behind for a corner.
The Seasiders need to be far more decisive in the final third.
38 - Morecambe chance
Adam Phillips beats James Husband to a searching ball down the right flank. He uses his strength well to cut inside before unleashing a powerful, rising shot that flies just over Chris Maxwell’s crossbar.
37 - Over
Richard Keogh picks out Jerry Yates with a penetrative forward pass. The striker turns quickly and shoots instantly, but his effort is well over.
34 - Better
Keshi Anderson does superbly to skip past a couple of challenges in the centre of the pitch. He picks out Demetri Mitchell with a lovely through-ball, but it hits Mitchell on the thigh before he gets the chance to run onto it. Unfortunate.
32 - Another chance goes begging
CJ Hamilton and Keshi Anderson combine well down the left but they dilly-dally for too long, with the move breaking down once again.
“Cross the ball”, Neil Critchley bellows from the touchline.
30 - Missed opportunity
Keshi Anderson swivels and turns well in the box to create some space, but he over-complicates it and looks to take the ball past his man again. Eventually, the chance goes to waste and Morecambe clear.
29 - Wide
Demetri Mitchell let’s fly from range for a second time this afternoon, but he doesn’t quite get hold of his shot and Kyle Letheren watches it wide.