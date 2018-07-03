More help needed to give Blackpool's vulnerable ‘a voice’

A series of measures to ensure people with learning disabilities are not disadvantaged when it comes to health care have been approved by councillors.

Coun David Collett told a meeting of Blackpool Council some vulnerable residents living in the resort are being left ‘without a voice’ when they go into

hospital.

He warned that gaps in the current provision mean people with learning disabilities were ‘at significantly higher risk of dying avoidable deaths, both in hospital and at home’.

The council unanimously agreed a notice of motion, which was proposed by Coun Collett, calling on the government to take action in order to help reverse the situation faced by those with learning difficulties.

The demands made by councillors include mandatory training; a review of resources and staff with detailed knowledge of the needs of patients with learning disabilities’ better written and verbal communication; and longer appointment times.

Following the discussion, the council also agreed that it would also like to see the creation of a ministerial role for learning disabilities in health and social care.

Coun Collett told the full meeting of Blackpool Council last week: “These people don’t have a voice in their day-to-day lives, and they don’t have a voice in government and that needs to

change.

“These are things that don’t cost a lot of money but would make a huge difference to people.”