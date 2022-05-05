Elaine Charleston was last seen at the Mercure Hotel in Wigan on February 2, 2022, according to police.

The 49-year-old has links to Wigan, Leigh, Preston and Blackpool areas.

An appeal was shared by Greater Manchester Police on Thursday (May 5) along with a picture of Elaine.

A spokesman for GMP Wigan West added: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Elaine and want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Anyone with information about Elaine’s whereabouts can contact police on 101, quoting missing reference number MSP/06LL/0001048/22.