A 16-year-old girl has disappeared from her Warton home.

Lisa Simao was last seen wearing a green puffa jacket, light blue ripped tight jeans, white vest and grey pink and white Nike trainers.

She is black, around 5ft 8ins tall, with shoulder length black hair.

Police believe she is currently in Preston or Croydon.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC-20161226-0142.