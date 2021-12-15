Missing teenage girl, 15, last seen in Blackpool found

Shay Iles was reported missing after she was last seen near Coral Island on Monday (December 13).

Police launched a public appeal to find her on Tuesday (December 14) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Officers have now confirmed she was found later in the evening following their appeal.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Good news - further to our earlier appeals, Shay, 15, missing from Blackpool, was found last night.

"Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals for information to help find her."

