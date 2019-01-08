Missing Preston pensioner found safe and well

Have your say

A missing 89-year-old dementia sufferer has been found safe and well.

Francis Olsson was believed to have left his home address on Ashbourne Crescent, Ingol, Preston, at 10.50am today (Tuesday).

Francis suffers from dementia and police said it was essential he was found as soon as possible.

It was possible he may have travelled to Blackpool using the bus network.

He was found this afternoon after a press appeal.

Preston police tweeted: "A missing 89-year-old man from Ingol has been found safe and well in Preston.

"He was found as a direct result of our appeal so thankyou to everybody who read and shared it - it's very much appreciated."