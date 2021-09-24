Missing pregnant Blackpool woman spotted on CCTV in Preston
Police say they are now "very concerned" for a missing pregnant woman from Blackpool who was last spotted on CCTV in Preston.
Naomi Lee, 40, was last seen on Tuesday (September 21) at the Post Office in Theatre Street, Preston (pictured on CCTV).
She has been missing for nearly three weeks and was last seen in person on Sunday, September 5.
Lancashire Police say they are now "very concerned for her welfare" and are continuing to appeal for information to help find her.
Naomi has links to Preston and Blackpool and is described as 5ft 5in tall, of large build with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue hooded top which had white writing on the front, leopard print leggings and black trainers.
She was also in possession of a black satchel-style bag and is believed to be pregnant.
A police spokesman said: "We are very concerned for her welfare and urging anyone who knows where she is to come forward with information.
"Please call 101 if you can help. In an emergency call 999."