Missing man with dementia, diabetes and Parkinson's may have travelled through Blackpool

A man who has not been seen since yesterday morning may have travelled through Blackpool, police said.

Officers have appealed for the public's help in finding Malcolm Dale, who they said has dementia, diabetes, and Parkinson's, leaving them "concerned for his welfare."

Mr Dale, whose age was not given, was last seen at around 8am at a bus stop in Bovey Tracey, Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It is believed he has caught a bus into Newton Abbott or Exeter, and has then travelled from Devon onto Blackpool and onto Glasgow."

Mr Dale was described as white, six feet tall, of a large build, with white hair and white facial hair.

Sightings can be reported by calling 101, asking to speak to Devon and Cornwall Police, and quoting log number 346 of July 5.