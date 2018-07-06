Missing man with dementia, diabetes and Parkinson's is found in Blackpool

A man who was reporting missing has been found in Blackpool, a family member said.

Officers appealed for the public's help in finding Malcolm Dale, who they said has dementia, diabetes, and Parkinson's, leaving them "concerned for his welfare."

Mr Dale, whose age was not given, had last been seen at around 8am at a bus stop in Bovey Tracey, Devon on Thursday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "It is believed he has caught a bus into Newton Abbott or Exeter, and has then travelled from Devon onto Blackpool and onto Glasgow."

Mr Dale, who was described as white, six feet tall, of a large build, with white hair and white facial hair, was found today (Saturday), after he called his wife and police traced his call, it is understood.