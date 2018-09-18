Missing man, 52, 'may be in Blackpool'

Police have appealed for information about a missing man.

Steven Taggart, 52, from Liverpool was last seen at Thatto Heath Railway Station in St Helens at 8:30pm on Sunday September 16 but police believe he has since travelled to Blackpool.

Steven is 5ft 7in tall of medium build. He has a bald head and was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, dark joggers and a dark coloured Umbro jacket.

Sergeant Dave Simmons of Blackpool Police, said: “We’re growing concerned for Steven who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night. We believe he travelled from Liverpool to Blackpool.

“If you have seen Steven, or know where he may be, please let us know.”

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Police immediately on 01253 604290, or failing that 101, quoting log number 347 of 17th September.