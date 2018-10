Police have thanked the public for their help after a missing Blackpool teenager was found safe and well following an appeal.

The plea for help was made on Saturday after Liam Higginson, 18, was last seen at 8pm on Thursday outside his home in South Shore.

But later, police reported: “Good news. Teenager Liam Higginson who had been reported missing from home in Blackpool has been found safe and well.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped with our appeal – it is much appreciated.”