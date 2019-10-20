Missing Blackpool boy Rio, 11, has been found 'safe and well'

A boy who had been missing from his Blackpool home for more than 24 hours has been found.

11-year-old Rio Curtis was last seen at his home address in the Whitegate Drive area of Blackpool at around 9am on Saturday (October 19).

Rio Curtis, 11, who is missing from his home in Blackpool (Photo: Blackpool Police)

He had not been since or heard from since, Lancashire Police said.

And it was thought he might have left home on a black and yellow Voodoo mountain bike.

PC Jodie Ellams of Blackpool Police said: "We are extremely worried about Rio and are asking anybody who has seen him, or knows where he may be, to contact us as soon as possible.

"Similarly we would ask Rio himself, if he sees this appeal, to get in touch to let us know he is safe."

At 1.11pm on Sunday (October 19), some 16 hours after he had been last seen, the youngster was found safe and well.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier post, an 11-year-old male has been located safe and well in Blackpool.

"Thanks for your assistance."

At around 8.30am on Sunday, Blackpool Police had to reissue the appeal after rumours that Rio had been found started circulating on social media.

A spokesman said: "Rumours have been circulating on Social Media that Rio has been found.

"This is not true and he is still missing and we are increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anybody with information on the disappearance is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 1401 of October 19.