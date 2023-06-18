Missing 70-year-old: Lancashire Police searching for woman in ill health who they believe is ‘confused’

Jane Rigby, 70, has been missing from her home in Lytham ever since she set off to meet friends for a weekend away on Friday (June 16th). Her car, a red Toyota Yaris with registration BG65VPC, has been recorded in more than 80 locations in 24 hours.

Police say they believe that Jane, who suffers from ill health and who could be in North Yorkshire, might have become confused when driving. According to authorities, she made a phone call on her mobile early yesterday morning (June 17) from an unknown service station, but her phone has been off since 7am, possibly due to it having run out of battery.

The last location for her car was at 11.56am yesterday on the A64 at Scagglethorpe in North Yorkshire, heading in the direction of Scarborough.

Lancashire Police are appealing for information about Jane Rigby, 70.