Missing 46-year-old man from Fleetwood found 'safe and well'

Patrik Krejci had last been seen at his home address in Fleetwood at around 7.30am on Thursday (January 20) when he was reported missing.

An urgent appeal was launched to find the 46-year-old, with police saying they were growing "increasingly concerned for his welfare".

Officers later confirmed he was found "safe and well" following the appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Earlier today we appealed for help finding Patrik Krejci missing from Fleetwood," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"We are pleased to say he has now been found safe and well.

"Many thanks for all your support."

Patrik Krejci was found "safe and well" following a police appeal