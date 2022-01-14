Missing 13-year-old girl from Blackpool found 'safe and well'

An appeal was launched to help find a missing 13-year-old girl from Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 14th January 2022, 7:24 pm

Melanie Law, from Blackpool, was reported missing on Friday morning (January 14).

Police said her disappearance was "worrying" and launched a public appeal to help find her.

Officers later confirmed the 13-year-old had been found "safe and well" and thanked residents for their help.

