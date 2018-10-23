Miss Lancashire International Ashleigh Wild will compete for a national crown in June

Poulton beauty queen Ashleigh Wild has her sights set on clinching another crown to add to her collection.

The 20-year-old law student has recently been named Miss Lancashire International 2019 and will compete against young women from across the country in the UK Power Pageant final in June.

She will be busy preparing over the coming months – making public appearances, supporting community events and raising money and awareness – for the competition’s chosen charity the Christine Cancer Charity and the UK Sepsis Trust.

Ashleigh has been working closely with the UK Sepsis Trust, since she lost her dad to the condition in 2016.

In 2016, Ashleigh was crowned Miss Teen Great Britain 2016/17 in the grand final of the competition at the Globe Theatre, at the resort’s Pleasure Beach, having previously scooped the title of Miss Junior Fylde Coast.

Ashleigh – who hopes to join the police force and is training as a special constable with Lancashire Constabulary – said: “I’m ecstatic to be a finalist! I’ve wanted to do this competition since I handed over my title of Miss Teen Great Britain last October, but wanted to take a year out to work on myself and focus on my degree.

“Now I feel ready and motivated to get back on-stage.”

On the grand final weekend, Ashleigh and the other contestants will attend a fitness bootcamp, afternoon tea and pyjama party, before a photoshoot, rehearsals, and the all-important interview with the judges and a catwalk show – including a swimwear and evening wear round.

The UK Power Pageant will crown Miss Grand England, Miss Grand Wales, Miss Grand Scotland, Miss Intercontinental England and Miss International UK – all leading on to international competitions across the world.

Ashleigh, who is sponsored by the House of Haltéres and Alice Jarvis Aesthetics, said she enjoyed beauty pageants for the friendship and confidence-boost, as well as community work.

She said: “For someone that has never competed before, it’s hard to understand, especially with the bad press and stereotypes. But I love the overall experience.

“The preparation, working with people/businesses in your community, helping charities, meeting new people and building your confidence and personality. Some people I’ve met within pageants are closer friends than some of those I’ve known the majority of my life.”

