Milton Jones talks nonsense in new Blackpool-bound comedy show

In his latest tour Milton Jones Is Out There and questions the importance of his own nonsense in our increasingly divided times.

Could we see an end to the silliness and pun-foolery which has made him so popular?

Answer: absolutely not, he assures us.

“As well as me doing loads of trademark jokes and little sketchy pieces, the show sees me thinking: With all that’s going on in the world, maybe I should be doing something more serious rather than talking nonsense,” he said.

“I seem to have a crisis of confidence in terms of: Is nonsense of any value? And of course that results in more nonsense rather than less.”

The on stage Milton is a persona, adding an extra filter for any opinions - yet while they share a name, Milton doesn’t state that his stage alter ego is a character.

Is that deliberate?

“No, ” he assures. “I think if I was starting again I would give him a name.

“He evolved as I tried out things - he was working so I stuck with it. But there are levels to him.

“I can pull things back and talk about my real life, to some degree.

“I think most comics are accentuated versions of themselves, to some degree. I am, apparently, quite clumsy and I don’t approach things particularly rationally.

“I quite often see the other side of things.

“The differences are, hopefully, I’m not socially obtuse!

“I’m quite conventional - I’m married, I have three kids, a house… so it’s almost an escape from normality. I don’t have to be responsible. I don’t have to pay car tax.”

Milton Jones is at the Grand Theatre, Friday, March 9.