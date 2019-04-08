Military veterans to take on Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders stars in charity match at Blackpool Football Club

Military veterans will take on the stars of Britain’s nightly soaps at the home of Blackpool Football Club.

Gallantry award-winners will play against actors from Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Eastenders, as well as resort boxing champion Brian Rose and Lancashire Cricket captain Steven

Croft in a charity match in aid of Frontline Children, which provides education to youngsters in some of the most remote areas of the planet.

Pool legends Danny Coid and Brett Ormerod, inset, will also be making a special appearance in the match next month, which will also raise funds for Epilepsy Action, supporting people with epilepsy in the UK, and Seafarers UK, which helps the maritime community and their families.

Ex-soldier Jordan Wylie, 35, from Blackpool, said: “This is all part of a bigger project. I’m trying to raise this year, through various events, £250,000 for charity.

“I was a soldier who served in conflict in Iraq. Life was very difficult for children. What we are trying to do is inspire hope through providing opportunities for education.

“A lot of them didn’t have access to education, and we are trying to create access for them. “I wanted to help Epilepsy Action because I was diagnosed with epilepsy myself and people always told me the things that I couldn’t do. We want to show people with epilepsy that they can achieve whatever they want.

“It promises to be a fun packed bank holiday Sunday at Blackpool FC and we hope you will come and join us and help raise awareness for three very important charities.”

A full line-up has yet to be announced.

When is the match and how much are ticket?

The charity match will be held at Bloomfield Road from 2pm on Saturday, May 5. Tickets are £10 for adults and £7 for children. Call 0303 334 0999