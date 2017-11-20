Michelle is amazed by royal find

A Blackpool woman made an incredible 532-year-old discovery with the help of her trusty metal detector.

Michelle Vall, 51, discovered a rare ‘Half Angel’ coin, used briefly during the reign of King Richard III, just a few miles from Bosworth Field where the king famously died in 1485.

The coin, which gets its name from the image of the Archangel Michael on one side, is estimated to be worth up to £15,000.

Michelle, a teaching assistant and mum-of-two, was taking part in a detecting rally at Monks Kirby, near Coventry, in September when she made her discovery.

She said: “After detecting for two and a half hours in a farmer’s field, I got a signal.

“The coin was deep down, about 16 ins below thesurface, and the soil there is thick clay so it took a bit of digging out.

“I spotted this glint of gold in the hole, although I obviously did not know exactly what it was at first.”

The Half Angel, one of just a handful surviving from Richard’s two-year reign, is among coins, medal and jewellry to be auctioned by Dix Noonan Webb, in London this December.

Christopher Webb, head of the coins department, said: “This is a very rare discovery that has miraculously survived in a Warwickshire field formore than five centuries.”

Michelle added: “I feel very privileged that I have found something so precious and historic.

“The memory of that day, the excitement not just of myself but also of other detectorists, when I found that beautiful, tiny, piece of historic gold will live with me forever.”