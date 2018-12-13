Mereside: Housing estate’s past captured in glorious archive pictures Langdale Road Mereside Estate in 1952 Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Archive photographs transport us back in time to the Mereside estate in Blackpool, in years gone-by. These black-and-white pictures show how the housing estate looked throughout the last century, including some sights no longer there today. Mereside playground, off Bowness Avenue, 1959: "A safe place for children to play, without danger from traffic" A section of Mereside branch library which opened in the old Little Marton School in 1958, the library contained 3,500 books The sod cutting ceremony on the site of the new Methodist Church hall at the junction of Grizedale Road and Kentmere Drive, Mereside, 1958 Little Marton School, Bowness Avenue, Mereside, in 1953 Little Marton Windmill and malthouse or miller's house, Preston New Road , Blackpool. The windmill is undergoing renovation prior to the demolition of the house in 1957. Blackpool sex club allowed to stay open