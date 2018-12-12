Men wanted as police pursue suspected class A drugs gang

These are the faces of two men wanted in connection with an investigation into a criminal drugs gang suspected of supplying dangerous class A substances to Blackpool.

Christian Cook, 19, and James Dickson, 29, originally from Manchester, are being sought by police as part of an on-going investigation into ‘county lines’ drugs gangs.

Three warrants were issued for Dickson's arrest at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on August 13 and September 4 for failing to appear for motoring offences, and on September 19 for breaching a court order.

The search comes as part of police's 'Operation Mallard', which has already seen eight men and two women charged with conspiring to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin and crack cocaine.

Addresses in Blackpool and Manchester were raided during the investigation. Various items were seized, including mobile telephones, SIM cards and cannabis.

DCI Becky Smith from Blackpool Police said: “Our search continues for these men and we are determined to find them.

“I would urge anyone who knows of the whereabouts of Christian Cook and/ or James Dickson to call us immediately. Similarly, I would urge the pair of them if they see this appeal to attend a police station before they make matters worse for themselves.”

Dickson has links to Blackpool and Manchester. He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, with a medium build and short brown hair.

Cook also has connections to Blackpool and Manchester, and is described as white, 6ft, with a slim build and short brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call (01253) 604651 or the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.