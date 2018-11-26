Meet the charity heroes

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without… Batman.

The Dark Knight muscled in on Father Christmas’s big day at N-Vision’s Christmas Fair.

Batman wowed children and grown-ups alike when he dropped in to join his friend Santa Claus for a super heroic fund-raising festive fair at the headquarters of Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre Society for the Blind.

The event featured stalls, tombola, donated treats from supportive local stores and businesses, festive treats prepared by residents of the Princess Alexandra Home and some great gifts grown on the premises or crafted with the help of the resident bees thanks to the charity’s garden ‘roomies’ Urban Organic CIC.

The fair raised more than £2,000 and attracted around 160 visitors.

By Jacqui Morley