Meet Holly, the dog who found Olly, the missing Beagle from Sunday's Preston New Road crash in Clifton A dog that ran off from the scene of a car crash has been reunited with his relieved owners. But it took another Beagle to talk the right language and bring Olly home... This morning Olly was found thanks to Good Samaritan Iain Greeley (and Holly) Iain, MD at Leyland-based SafeChoice Packaging Ltd, took the morning off work to go exploring to find Olly with his own Beagle, five-year-old Holly, after seeing the Post's appeal to find the dog. He and Holly drove up to Clifton from their home in Chorley and after an hour and a half Holly and Olly started howling to each other Iain said: "As a Beagle owner myself; I hope the same would be done for me. He was a little bit timid like you'd expect but I brought some biscuits with me as I knew he'd be hungry. "